High voter turnout marks the first phase of Lok Sabha elections

In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a noteworthy voter turnout of over 62.37% has been recorded across 102 constituencies. The polling process transpired peacefully, with citizens from diverse backgrounds exhibiting resounding civic responsibility and pride.

Eleven Lok Sabha seats were reserved for ST and 18 for SC, spanning 17 states and four Union Territories. Notable voter participation was observed in various regions, with Lakshadweep recording the highest turnout at 83.88%, followed by Tripura at 81.62% and several seats in West Bengal surpassing 80.55%. Additionally, significant voter engagement was reported in Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, each witnessing substantial voter turnout percentages.

With a total of 1625 candidates contesting in this phase, prominent political figures including leaders from the BJP, Congress, and regional parties had their political fate determined. The Election Commission expressed gratitude towards voters and the entire election apparatus, highlighting the historic first-time participation of voters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar and the Shompen tribe in Great Nicobar, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group.

In a striking development, seven members of the Shompen tribe cast their votes for the very first time in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This event symbolizes their integration into the electoral process, as they voted at a dedicated polling station called "Shompen Hut" and commemorated the occasion with selfies at an "I Voted" cut-out.

