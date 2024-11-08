Bharat Bijlee slumps as Q2 PAT slips 33% YoY

Bharat Bijlee tanked 15.58% to Rs 4,029.95 after the company's net profit declined 32.63% to Rs 18.79 crore on 6.15% fell in revenue from operations to Rs 394 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 25.28 crore in Q2 FY25, down 31.56% from Rs 36.94 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses fell 2.49% to Rs 380.10 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2024. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 51.35 crore (up 22.58% YoY) and cost of materials consumed was at Rs 332.37crore (down 0.66% YoY) during the quarter.

The company's revenue from power systems stood at Rs 191.41 crore (down 10.47% YoY) and revenue from industrial systems was at Rs 202.67 crore (down 1.63% YoY) in Q2 FY25.

Mumbai-based Bharat Bijlee has two primary business segments: power systems that comprise transformers and projects divisions, and industrial systems segment comprising electric motors, drives & industrial automation and elevator systems divisions.

The company caters to industries like power, refineries, steel, cement, railways, machinery, construction and textiles.

