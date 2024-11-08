Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Rolex Rings Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd and SignatureGlobal India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 November 2024.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd lost 8.58% to Rs 152.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rolex Rings Ltd crashed 7.99% to Rs 2043.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4727 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 920 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd tumbled 7.67% to Rs 61.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd dropped 7.44% to Rs 476.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93594 shares in the past one month.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd fell 7.14% to Rs 1283.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17917 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

