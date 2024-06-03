Bharat Forge announces deregistration of Kalyani Strategic Systems Australia

With effect from 26 May 2024

Bharat Forge announced that Kalyani Strategic Systems Australia Pty (KSSL Australia), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kalyani Strategic Systems has been deregistered with effect from 26 May 2024. KSSL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Due to the inability to achieve its intended objective, KSSL Australia never commenced business activities, and therefore the deregistration process was initiated as per statutory regulations and in compliance with the applicable laws.

