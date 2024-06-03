Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India achieves world record voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections

India achieves world record voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
India has made history with a remarkable turnout of 64.2 crore voters in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted that this figure surpasses the combined total voters of the G7 nations by 1.5 times, with an impressive 31.2 crore women participating, setting a global benchmark. Notably, only 39 re-polls were necessary this year, a significant drop from the 540 re-polls conducted during the 2019 elections.

The electoral process involved an extensive operation, with over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel ensuring a smooth voting experience. Despite the scale of the elections, there were no major incidents of violence reported.

The authorities seized a noteworthy Rs 10,000 crore, marking a substantial increase from Rs 3,477 crore confiscated in 2019. This prevented vote buying and corruption during the elections. Moreover, around 90% of the 495 complaints related to Model Code of Conduct violations were effectively addressed.

As the nation gears up for the vote counting process on 4 June 2024, stringent security measures have been put in place, including three-layer security, continuous CCTV surveillance, and micro observers stationed at each counting table.

