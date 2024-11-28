Bharat Forge Ltd soars 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1338.25, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.05% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% jump in NIFTY and a 32.88% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1338.25, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. Bharat Forge Ltd has slipped around 3.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23517.35, down 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1335.65, up 0.71% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 20.05% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% jump in NIFTY and a 32.88% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.07 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News