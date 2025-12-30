Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge wins contract worth Rs 1,661.9 cr from Ministry of Defence

Bharat Forge wins contract worth Rs 1,661.9 cr from Ministry of Defence

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
The Indian MoD has awarded Bharat Forge (BFL) a Rs. 1,661.9 crore contract for supply of 255,128 CQB Carbines (5.56 x 45 mm) to the Indian Army. The contract signed on 30th December, 2025, sets forth order execution within five years. The 5.56 x 45 mm CQB Carbine is an indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) compact firearm jointly developed by Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), DRDO and Bharat Forge, Pune. Aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, we - BFL, and our wholly owned defence subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), remain dedicated to equipping the Indian Armed Forces with 'Made in India' advanced defence equipment and platforms.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

