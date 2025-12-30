Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 1 GW DCR compliant SJVN solar power project

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), subsidiary of Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has successfully commissioned SJVN's landmark 1 GW (1,000 MW AC/1,400 MWp DC) DCR compliant solar power project. This milestone marks the largest solar project commissioned by TPREL to date and one of the most expansive renewable energy developments in India, underscoring the company's execution excellence.

All 2.4 million modules used in the project have been manufactured at TP Solar Limited. Solar cell and modules manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, reinforcing the Company's strong commitment to domestic manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative and advancing India's self-reliance in clean energy technologies.

Spanning the Bandarwala and Karnisar Bhatiyan sites in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the project reflects the extensive scale of the development and is designed to deliver clean and reliable power across multiple states. The capacity has been allocated to key state utilities500 MW to Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited (RUVITL), 300 MW to Jammu & Kashmir Power Limited (JKPL), and 200 MW to Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL)ensuring power supply to Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. In its first year of operation, the project is expected to generate approximately 2,454.84 million units of green electricity and offset nearly 1.74 million tonnes of CO₂, supporting rising energy demand while significantly advancing India's clean energy transition and national decarbonisation goals.