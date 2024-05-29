Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 170.77 crore

Net loss of Bharat Gears reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 170.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 179.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 663.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 766.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales170.77179.49 -5 663.05766.36 -13 OPM %4.275.47 -3.556.00 - PBDT3.425.73 -40 9.6737.67 -74 PBT-2.250.50 PL -12.8817.60 PL NP-1.750.84 PL -9.7413.49 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 31.90% in the March 2024 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 117.54% in the March 2024 quarter

The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit rises 480.16% in the December 2023 quarter

TVS Motor launches TVS HLX 125 with 5-Gears in Tanzania

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Cold chain sector set to witness significant growth

EMS consolidated net profit rises 33.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Navi Finserv consolidated net profit declines 56.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Assam Entrade consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 255.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story