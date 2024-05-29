Navi Finserv consolidated net profit declines 56.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.54% to Rs 537.81 croreNet profit of Navi Finserv declined 56.97% to Rs 39.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.54% to Rs 537.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 644.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 88.40% to Rs 497.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 264.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 1906.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2038.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
