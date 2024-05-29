Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navi Finserv consolidated net profit declines 56.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Navi Finserv consolidated net profit declines 56.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 16.54% to Rs 537.81 crore

Net profit of Navi Finserv declined 56.97% to Rs 39.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.54% to Rs 537.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 644.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.40% to Rs 497.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 264.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 1906.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2038.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales537.81644.37 -17 1906.232038.01 -6 OPM %44.7554.47 -44.2149.27 - PBDT63.48126.37 -50 188.01350.41 -46 PBT56.06120.85 -54 158.79334.61 -53 NP39.8592.61 -57 497.67264.16 88

