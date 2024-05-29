Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EMS consolidated net profit rises 33.64% in the March 2024 quarter

EMS consolidated net profit rises 33.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales rise 28.92% to Rs 245.26 crore

Net profit of EMS rose 33.64% to Rs 47.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.92% to Rs 245.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.50% to Rs 152.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.41% to Rs 793.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 538.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales245.26190.24 29 793.31538.16 47 OPM %27.5725.08 -25.6927.87 - PBDT66.5248.53 37 213.32151.28 41 PBT63.8547.52 34 206.79147.88 40 NP47.3935.46 34 152.38107.69 41

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

