EMS consolidated net profit rises 33.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.92% to Rs 245.26 croreNet profit of EMS rose 33.64% to Rs 47.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.92% to Rs 245.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.50% to Rs 152.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.41% to Rs 793.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 538.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
