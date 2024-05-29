EMS consolidated net profit rises 33.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.92% to Rs 245.26 crore

Net profit of EMS rose 33.64% to Rs 47.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.92% to Rs 245.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.50% to Rs 152.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.41% to Rs 793.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 538.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

245.26190.24793.31538.1627.5725.0825.6927.8766.5248.53213.32151.2863.8547.52206.79147.8847.3935.46152.38107.69

