Assam Entrade consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales rise 9.45% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade declined 20.31% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.07% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.202.01 9 7.275.81 25 OPM %38.1813.43 -35.0813.77 - PBDT0.720.25 188 2.521.35 87 PBT0.690.21 229 2.401.19 102 NP0.510.64 -20 1.341.49 -10

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

