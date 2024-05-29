Assam Entrade consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.45% to Rs 2.20 crore

Net profit of Assam Entrade declined 20.31% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.07% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

2.202.017.275.8138.1813.4335.0813.770.720.252.521.350.690.212.401.190.510.641.341.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News