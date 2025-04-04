Kaveri Seed Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, TARC Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 April 2025.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd surged 6.96% to Rs 1418.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16555 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd spiked 4.22% to Rs 11.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

TARC Ltd soared 3.65% to Rs 147.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99871 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd gained 3.49% to Rs 1419.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32427 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd advanced 3.43% to Rs 114.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81329 shares in the past one month.

