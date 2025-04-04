Parliament approves Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 has been passed by both Houses of Parliament, with the Rajya Sabha approving it early Friday after an extensive debate. The Bill secured 128 votes in favor and 95 against, following its Lok Sabha approval (288-232). It now awaits President Droupadi Murmus assent to become law.

Aimed at enhancing transparency and streamlining the management of Waqf properties, the Bill also seeks to promote social welfare, particularly benefiting Muslim women. Additionally, it proposes greater inclusivity in the Waqf Board by incorporating representatives from different sects.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Bill, emphasizing its benefits for poor Muslims and assuring that it does not interfere with Waqf properties. However, opposition leaders from Congress, TMC, AAP, and DMK criticized it as divisive and unconstitutional, arguing that it unfairly targets a specific community. BJP leaders countered, calling it a reformist step to prevent misuse of Waqf properties.

Additionally, Parliament also passed the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill 2025, officially revoking the Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923.

