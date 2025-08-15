Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 43.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.11% to Rs 19.94 crore

Net profit of Bharat Global Developers declined 43.70% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 63.11% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.9454.054.466.361.973.441.903.431.432.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News