Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 56.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 117.27 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 56.40% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 117.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.117.2793.041.823.161.802.601.472.280.751.72

