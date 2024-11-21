Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Global Developers' subsidiary wins orders of Rs 251 cr

Bharat Global Developers' subsidiary wins orders of Rs 251 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bharat Global Developers announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, based in Dubai, has secured multiple prestigious orders for processing and supplying high-value precious stones, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, to prominent wholesalers and bespoke designer jewellery boutiques. Additionally, the subsidiary has been entrusted with refining and supplying precious metals such as gold and palladium to global clients.

The total value of these orders is approximately AED 109 million, translating to Rs 251 crore.

The company said. "These orders represent a substantial addition to our subsidiary's revenue pipeline and are expected to yield an estimated profit margin of 10-12% upon successful execution over the coming months."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Britannia Industries share price dips 3%; here's what's dragging stock

PM Modi meets Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell; discusses cooperation, ties

Adani Enterprises to test Hindenburg fall base; Group shares can slide 34%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,050; Nifty at 23,300; Financials, Metal weigh

Bitcoin hits record $97,000 as cryptocurrency seeks direct line to Trump

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story