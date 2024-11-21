Adani Green Energy defers on proposed USD denominated bond offering

Statement issued by Adani Green Energy:

The United States Department of Justice and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission have issued a criminal indictment and brought a civil complaint, respectively, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, against our Board members, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani. The United States Department of Justice have also included our Board member, Vneet Jaain, in such criminal indictment.

In light of these developments, our subsidiaries have presently decided not to proceed with the proposed USD denominated bond offerings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News