Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip.com partners with BNZ Green to promote green travel

EaseMyTrip.com partners with BNZ Green to promote green travel

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
EaseMyTrip.com announced its partnership with BNZ Green, a leader in sustainable technology solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in EaseMyTrip's commitment to promoting eco-friendly green travel and reducing the environmental impact of the tourism industry.

Through this partnership, EaseMyTrip will integrate BNZ Green's cutting-edge APIs into its booking platform. All of this will be provided through a seamless sync of a blockchain-based carbon offset program, enabling travellers to purchase carbon credits directly through the platform and receive verifiable certificates stored on a secure blockchain. The users will also have real-time access to carbon emission calculations which will make them aware of their flight's carbon footprint. In the broader sense, this initiative would create responsible travellers that are committed to doing their bit for the environment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Britannia Industries share price dips 3%; here's what's dragging stock

PM Modi meets Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell; discusses cooperation, ties

Adani Enterprises to test Hindenburg fall base; Group shares can slide 34%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,050; Nifty at 23,300; Financials, Metal weigh

Bitcoin hits record $97,000 as cryptocurrency seeks direct line to Trump

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story