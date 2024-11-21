EaseMyTrip.com partners with BNZ Green to promote green travel

EaseMyTrip.com announced its partnership with BNZ Green, a leader in sustainable technology solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in EaseMyTrip's commitment to promoting eco-friendly green travel and reducing the environmental impact of the tourism industry.

Through this partnership, EaseMyTrip will integrate BNZ Green's cutting-edge APIs into its booking platform. All of this will be provided through a seamless sync of a blockchain-based carbon offset program, enabling travellers to purchase carbon credits directly through the platform and receive verifiable certificates stored on a secure blockchain. The users will also have real-time access to carbon emission calculations which will make them aware of their flight's carbon footprint. In the broader sense, this initiative would create responsible travellers that are committed to doing their bit for the environment.

