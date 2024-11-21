Wipro collaborates with Lineaje to further revolutionize software supply chain security

Wipro and Lineaje, today announced a collaboration to help enterprises secure the open-source components within their software applications. Recently, Wipro's corporate investment arm - Wipro Ventures - invested in Lineaje, a US based software supply chain security company.

Wipro will leverage Lineaje's Open-Source Manager and SBOM360 Hub to empower enterprises with a comprehensive service to continuously identify and neutralize critical open-source vulnerabilities within software they source, build, and use. This offering is built upon Lineaje's advanced capabilities to meticulously analyze software components, expose each component's known and hidden dependencies, and assess the vulnerabilities and risks within each component. This granular visibility allows for the verification of the entire supply chain's authenticity, proactive elimination of vulnerabilities at their source, and detection and remediation of potential compromises in the software supply chain.

Supply chain attacks often target services from third-party vendors and open-source software inside a company's technology stack. Bringing together Lineaje's AI-driven capabilities and Wipro's deep understanding of risk and compliance landscape, we reaffirm our commitment to secure the modern enterprise and the lifecycle of modern software development, said Nikos Anerousis, Vice President, Engineering Edge, Wipro.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News