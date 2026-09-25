Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Spurts 1.05%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has added 1.23% over last one month compared to 2.63% fall in BSE Power index and 5.09% drop in the SENSEX

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 1.05% today to trade at Rs 420.35. The BSE Power index is up 0.28% to quote at 7318.03. The index is down 2.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd increased 0.85% and Thermax Ltd added 0.7% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 7.71 % over last one year compared to the 9.41% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has added 1.23% over last one month compared to 2.63% fall in BSE Power index and 5.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4764 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 446.75 on 17 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 229.7 on 24 Oct 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trade tad above 23,250 in early trade; breadth positive

BLUECLOUDS wins AI infra deal of USD 15.5M from IBM Cloud Inc.

Vascon Engineers bags Rs 660-cr work order from Qualcomm India

Welspun Corp secures its largest order worth USD 412.5 million

SEBI approves overhaul of portfolio manager rules, new settlement framework

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Next Story