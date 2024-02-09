Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Surges 1.62%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has added 17.56% over last one month compared to 8.34% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 1.62% today to trade at Rs 234.65. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.36% to quote at 6583.06. The index is up 8.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd increased 0.72% and JSW Energy Ltd added 0.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 86.48 % over last one year compared to the 17.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has added 17.56% over last one month compared to 8.34% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 243.3 on 05 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 66.3 on 27 Feb 2023.

