Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation announces change in senior management

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announces change in senior management

Image
Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

With effect from 31 December 2025

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announces change in senior management:

Sanjeev Raina, Executive Director I/C (Corporate HSSE) and Teresa Raju Naidu Executive Director (Internal Audit) have superannuated from the services of the Company on 31 December 2025;

Vivek V Maheshwari, Chief General Manager Finance (Internal Audit) has been appointed as Head - Internal Audit w.e.f. 1 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades near 26,150 mark; FMCG shares drop

Timex Group slips after OFS concludes

Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 719 crore

Blue Dart Express spurts as GST demand on subsidiary largely dropped

Tarun Garg takes charge as MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story