With effect from 31 December 2025

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announces change in senior management:

Sanjeev Raina, Executive Director I/C (Corporate HSSE) and Teresa Raju Naidu Executive Director (Internal Audit) have superannuated from the services of the Company on 31 December 2025;

Vivek V Maheshwari, Chief General Manager Finance (Internal Audit) has been appointed as Head - Internal Audit w.e.f. 1 January 2026.

