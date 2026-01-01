Blue Dart Express spurts as GST demand on subsidiary largely dropped

Blue Dart Express spurted 5.70% to Rs 5835.70 after tax authorities largely dropped a Rs 420.78 crore GST demand on its subsidiary Blue Dart Aviation.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the adjudicating authority, through an order dated 30 December 2025, set aside about Rs 420.78 crore of the total proposed demand for the period April 2021 to March 2023. The demand had primarily related to issues concerning determination of place of supply and availment of input tax credit under the CGST, TNGST and IGST laws.

The authority has confirmed a residual GST demand of Rs 64.98 lakh, along with applicable interest of Rs 41.71 lakh and a penalty of Rs 6.49 lakh. The company said the tax and interest have been voluntarily accepted and discharged by the subsidiary to avoid prolonged litigation.