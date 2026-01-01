Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tarun Garg takes charge as MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg takes charge as MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
With effect from 01 January 2026

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) today announced that Tarun Garg has officially assumed charge as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), effective 01 January 2026. This historic milestone marks the first time an Indian national heads HMIL since its inception 29 years ago - a testament to Hyundai Motor Group's confidence in India's leadership and our country's growing strategic importance in the global automotive landscape. With over three decades of automotive experience, Garg brings in the right expertise to lead HMIL's second phase of growth in India.

