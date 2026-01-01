Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 719 crore

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) said that the company, along with its joint venture, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 719 crore.

The new orders include a contract for an elevated metro rail project in Thane, Maharashtra.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, We are delighted with the new order win in our Urban Infrastructure business. The elevated metro rail order in Thane has strengthen our presence in the growing urban transportation EPC business, reinforcing our confidence in the growth potential of our Urban Infra business in India. Our strong order intake, diversified order book and robust execution places us favourably to deliver on our growth targets in the coming quarters.