Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 0.01%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 609.35, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.33% in last one year as compared to a 22.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 609.35, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21904.3. The Sensex is at 72038.66, down 0.2%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 33.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38721.4, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 611.2, down 0.34% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 82.33% in last one year as compared to a 22.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 72.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

