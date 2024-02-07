Bosch Ltd spurts 0.28%, up for five straight sessions

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 24962.05, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.07% in last one year as compared to a 22.56% gain in NIFTY and a 49.95% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24962.05, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21904.3. The Sensex is at 72038.66, down 0.2%. Bosch Ltd has added around 11.11% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19903.85, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7142 shares today, compared to the daily average of 26304 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 24868.6, up 0.32% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 43.07% in last one year as compared to a 22.56% gain in NIFTY and a 49.95% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 47.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News