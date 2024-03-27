Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.06%, rises for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 606.2, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.37% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 73.96% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 606.2, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 0.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38428.5, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 605.75, up 0.64% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 78.37% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 73.96% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

