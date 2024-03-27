Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch Ltd soars 1.05%, up for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd soars 1.05%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 31003.05, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 67.29% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 78.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31003.05, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 9.44% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21038.3, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24007 shares today, compared to the daily average of 41108 shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 30921.4, up 0.48% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 67.29% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 78.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 53.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bosch Ltd spurts 0.28%, up for five straight sessions

Bosch Ltd soars 2.03%, gains for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd soars 1.02%

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

Punjab National Bank spurts 0.16%, rises for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.69%, up for fifth straight session

Piramal Enterprises invests Rs 2,000-cr in PCHFL

Market at day's high; auto shares in demand

Adani Green commissions 180-MW solar power plant in Rajasthan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story