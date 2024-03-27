Bosch Ltd soars 1.05%, up for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 31003.05, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 67.29% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 78.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31003.05, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 9.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21038.3, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24007 shares today, compared to the daily average of 41108 shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 30921.4, up 0.48% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 67.29% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 78.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 53.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

