Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 2.71%, rises for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 341.5, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 63.73% gain in the Nifty Energy index. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 10.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42762.7, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 342.2, up 2.62% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 94% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 63.73% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

