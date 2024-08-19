Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 2.71%, rises for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 2.71%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 341.5, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 63.73% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 341.5, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 10.79% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42762.7, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 342.2, up 2.62% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 94% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 63.73% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Small-caps shine in lacklustre session; Angel One jumps 10%, IIFL 8.5%

Small-cap stock jumps 10% to hit upper circuit on BSE today; do you own?

Planning to move to Canada, US, UK, or France? A guide to jobs and salaries

LIVE: Student arrested in Kolkata over 'Assassinate Mamata' social media post

BEML, RVNL: Rail stocks zoom up to 7% on new metro projects worth Rs 30k cr

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story