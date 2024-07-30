Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 5.06%, up for five straight sessions

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 355, up 5.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.08% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% gain in NIFTY and a 64.46% gain in the Nifty Energy. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 355, up 5.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 24937.9. The Sensex is at 81701.55, up 0.42%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 16.57% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43438.7, up 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 323.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 356.2, up 4.93% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 88.08% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% gain in NIFTY and a 64.46% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

