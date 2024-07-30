Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.090.0822.2200.030.010.030.010.030.01

