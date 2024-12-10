Bharat Seats rallies after getting BSE nod for 1:1 bonus issue

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Bharat Seats jumped 4.15% to Rs 230.95 after the company received in-principle approval from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for issuance of bonus share in the ratio of 1:1 i.e, 1 bonus share for every one existing equity share held.

The record date has been fixed as 20 December 2024 to determine the eligibility of the shareholders who are entitled for receipt of bonus shares.

Bharat Seats engaged in manufacture of Seating System, moulded carpets and extruded components for Car market leader.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.6% to Rs 7.10 crore on 1.6% increase in net sales to Rs 290.67 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

