Board of Alkem Laboratories approves transfer of its trade generics biz to Alkem Wellness

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 10 December 2024

The Board of Directors of Alkem Laboratories at its meeting held today i.e.10 December 2024 approved the transfer of the trade generics business of the Company as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, to Alkem Wellness, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, incorporated in India.

The transaction is proposed to be effected through a business transfer agreement and will be effective on or before 1 April 2025 or such other date as may be mutually agreed between the parties, subject to customary closing conditions.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

