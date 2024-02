Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 16.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 14.05% to Rs 249.98 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 16.21% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.05% to Rs 249.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 219.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.249.98219.185.864.6413.8610.697.576.485.524.75

