Bharti Airtel collaborates with Nokia to launch 'Green 5G' initiative

Bharti Airtel and Nokia, today, announced a groundbreaking collaboration on Green 5G an initiative aimed at introducing energy-efficient solutions and practices to Airtel's mobile network. This ambitious project will focus on enhancing energy efficiency across Airtel's extensive 4G/5G Radio Access Network (RAN) by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies like AI/ML, as well as a suite of advanced software features and innovative solutions.

The comprehensive solution is expected to enhance energy efficiency during peak and off-peak hours and is projected to reduce Airtel's carbon emissions by an estimated 143,413 metric tons of CO2 annually.

