Finance Ministers highlights India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, has recently emphasised India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals and its abilities to address multiple uncertainties. In a speech at 3rd edition of Kautilya Economic Conclave 2024, Sitharaman also gave an overview of Indias high economic growth, fiscal management and investment on infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology while reiterating the governments commitment to inclusive growth and reforms.

