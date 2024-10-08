Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finance Ministers highlights India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals

Finance Ministers highlights India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, has recently emphasised India's robust macroeconomic fundamentals and its abilities to address multiple uncertainties. In a speech at 3rd edition of Kautilya Economic Conclave 2024, Sitharaman also gave an overview of Indias high economic growth, fiscal management and investment on infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology while reiterating the governments commitment to inclusive growth and reforms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Your Android has new features': Non-Pixel devices gets Google notification

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400pts, at 81,500, Nifty 150pts up, tests 25,000; Health gains

Haryana elections: Bhupinder Hooda leads big; Congress faces shock reversal

OnePlus 13 to feature Qi2 wireless charging akin to Apple's MagSafe: Report

Protests in Pakistan after regime raise taxes by 40% under IMF bailout

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story