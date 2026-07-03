Bharti Airtel expands mobile network coverage along Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage

Bharti Airtel today announced the expansion of its mobile network along the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, further strengthening connectivity for pilgrims, security personnel, and local authorities in the region. By deploying network sites at Chandanwari, Pissu Top, and Betaab Valley, Airtel has established network coverage along the crucial Pahalgam route, in addition to its existing presence at Baltal, thus providing uninterrupted connectivity leading up to the holy Amarnath cave shrine.

The deployment was carried out in close coordination with the relevant government authorities and local administration to strengthen communications infrastructure during the Yatra. The enhanced coverage will provide reliable voice and data connectivity, support emergency communication, and improve digital access for the millions of pilgrims.