Bharti Airtel standalone net profit rises 69.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 24917.10 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 69.48% to Rs 2469.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1456.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 24917.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22650.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24917.1022650.70 10 OPM %53.8853.58 -PBDT10053.308867.80 13 PBT2125.301936.90 10 NP2469.201456.90 69

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

