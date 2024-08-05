Bharti Airtel standalone net profit rises 69.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 24917.10 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 69.48% to Rs 2469.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1456.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 24917.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22650.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24917.1022650.7053.8853.5810053.308867.802125.301936.902469.201456.90

