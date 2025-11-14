Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 1.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 134.34 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 1.91% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 134.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.134.34107.324.174.995.405.364.744.913.733.66

