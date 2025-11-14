Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 27.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 184.70 crore

Net profit of Zeal Aqua rose 27.66% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 184.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.184.70152.165.623.725.803.044.502.353.002.35

