Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 13.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.80% to Rs 30.63 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab rose 13.00% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 30.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.30.6326.458.13-1.061.921.351.510.941.131.00

