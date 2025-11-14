Vishal Bearings standalone net profit rises 97.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 21.75 crore

Net profit of Vishal Bearings rose 97.78% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.7522.0919.7214.853.152.201.670.701.780.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News