Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 37.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 38.36% to Rs 175.45 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 37.15% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.36% to Rs 175.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales175.45126.81 38 OPM %4.194.21 -PBDT7.285.19 40 PBT6.564.71 39 NP4.913.58 37

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

