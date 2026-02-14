Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 37.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.36% to Rs 175.45 croreNet profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 37.15% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.36% to Rs 175.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales175.45126.81 38 OPM %4.194.21 -PBDT7.285.19 40 PBT6.564.71 39 NP4.913.58 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content