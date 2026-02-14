Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superior Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Superior Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Superior Finlease reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.08 0 OPM %25.00-87.50 -PBDT0.02-0.07 LP PBT0.02-0.07 LP NP0.02-0.07 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lehar Footwears standalone net profit declines 2.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 158.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Vedavaag Systems standalone net profit declines 49.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Solana Biofuels reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story