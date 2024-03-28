BHEL rises after bagging LoA worth Rs 4000 cr from Adani Power

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) added 2.10% to Rs 248 after the company has received letter of award (LoA) from Adani Power for setting up the 2x800 MW Raigarh Phase-II Thermal Power Plant at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

The shares of Adani Power rose 1.53% to Rs 524.45 on the BSE.

The scope of the project is supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of erection & commissioning for 2x800 MW power project based on supercritical technology at Raigarh Phase II, Chhattisgarh. Boiler and turbine generator are to be manufactured at BHELs Trichy and Haridwar plants respectively.

The project will be completed in 31 months for delivering Unit I and 35 months for delivering Unit II. The cost of the project is Rs 4000 crore.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 December 2023, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

