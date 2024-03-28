Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 61.42 points or 0.93% at 6651.7 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.51%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.14%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.02%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.82%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.31%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.75%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.65%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.47%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 0.29%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.13%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 354.1 or 0.49% at 73350.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.65 points or 0.48% at 22230.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 346.09 points or 0.8% at 43372.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.75 points or 0.31% at 13303.65.

On BSE,2103 shares were trading in green, 822 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

