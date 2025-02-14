Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 67.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.32% to Rs 53.30 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 67.26% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.32% to Rs 53.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

