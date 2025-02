Ethos consolidated net profit rises 15.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.54% to Rs 369.93 crore

Net profit of Ethos rose 15.56% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.54% to Rs 369.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 281.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.369.93281.2215.3515.8457.3646.8840.6134.3629.4925.52

